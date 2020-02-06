Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,069,885 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,069,885 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capstone Turbine were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter.

CPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,855. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

