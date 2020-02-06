Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,790. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

