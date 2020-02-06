Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 28818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

