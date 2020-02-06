Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 14,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $902.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697 in the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.