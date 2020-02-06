PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In related news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

