Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Premier also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.76-2.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 613,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,877. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

