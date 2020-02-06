Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $310.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.