Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10, 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 17.92% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

