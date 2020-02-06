ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 4.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.74, 1,632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

