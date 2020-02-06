ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

