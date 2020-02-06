Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Shares of Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.33 ($3.07) and last traded at A$4.28 ($3.04), approximately 174,694 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.26 ($3.02).

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

