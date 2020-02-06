QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.24

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.24 and traded as high as $51.84. QAD shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on QADA. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $104,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,290,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,782,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $136,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,296,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,071,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,431 over the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in QAD by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 25.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

