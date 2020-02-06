Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.50

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 3700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 486.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 million.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.