RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 5%

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $33.61, approximately 106,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 67,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAPT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.