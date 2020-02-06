Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realogy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Realogy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 164,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.