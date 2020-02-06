Rebecca Dee-Bradbury Buys 14,011 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) insider Rebecca Dee-Bradbury acquired 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.14 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,038.54 ($70,949.32).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$6.33. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of A$7.32 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

