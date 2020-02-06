Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Down 5%

Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

