Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.25 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $722,743.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.