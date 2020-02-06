Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.99. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.