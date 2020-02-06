Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,500 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,954. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

