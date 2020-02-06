Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 30,100 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,311.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 195,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Xilinx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,887. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

