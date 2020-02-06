Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $58.41 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 6.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $58,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

