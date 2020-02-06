Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 218,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.06. 792,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,473. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

