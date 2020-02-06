Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $7.46 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.37. 28,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.01. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

