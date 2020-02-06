Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 570 ($7.50).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMV. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Rightmove stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 691.20 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 653.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.91.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

