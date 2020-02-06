Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $142.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.19.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

