Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC is now covered by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50).

RR stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693.60 ($9.12). 4,241,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 742.21.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.