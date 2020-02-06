RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.26 ($58.45).

RTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

