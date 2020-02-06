Sanderson Farms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 816% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

