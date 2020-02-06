Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

