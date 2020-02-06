Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.80

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 1199183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Science Applications International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 75.5% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Science Applications International by 348.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

