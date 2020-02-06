Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.25-12.40 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.18.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 2,146,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit