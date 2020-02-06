Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.25-12.40 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 2,146,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.