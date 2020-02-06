SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.SolarWinds also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.88 to $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut their price target on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 489,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 381.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

