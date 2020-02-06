SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.83, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. 3D Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

