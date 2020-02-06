St. James’s Place (STJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/29/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 940 ($12.37).

1/13/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

1/7/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,190 ($15.65).

12/16/2019 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/12/2019 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – St. James’s Place had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,175 ($15.46). 1,669,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,046.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

