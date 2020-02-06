Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.11. Stars Group shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 3,186,900 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

