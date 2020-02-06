Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Trading Down 5.5%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.67 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), approximately 1,033,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.52).

The firm has a market cap of $131.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.71.

In other Stavely Minerals news, insider Peter Ironside 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th.

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

