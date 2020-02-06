Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Down 30%

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH)’s stock price traded down 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

