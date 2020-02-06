Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 80 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $173.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

