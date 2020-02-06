Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,557,000 after buying an additional 119,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,595,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

