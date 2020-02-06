Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.23. The stock had a trading volume of 702,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,064. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.35 and a 200 day moving average of $305.98. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

