Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,105. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.