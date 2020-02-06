Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 164 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.59% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000.

RFEM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.12.

