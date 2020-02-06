Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 230,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 55,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

