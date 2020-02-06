Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 150.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

