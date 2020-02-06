Strs Ohio Buys 12,072 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 674.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $43.31. 41,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

