Strs Ohio Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,604 shares of company stock worth $2,989,192 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

