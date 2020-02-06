Strs Ohio Has $672,000 Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RST. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 94.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 35.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 3,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,504. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $433.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

