Strs Ohio Has $692,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 690,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 318,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,099 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.