Strs Ohio Has $699,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Insiders have sold 20,715 shares of company stock worth $827,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 30,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,974. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

